Juventus’ next match will be a direct clash with Inter Milan, which could propel them back to the top of the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri missed a significant opportunity to maintain their position at the summit of the Serie A table following a 1-1 draw against Empoli in their last match. They have been the leading side in Serie A over the last few days as Inter has played one game less than them. However, this changed over the weekend when they dropped two points against Empoli, and now they must secure a victory against Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri will have an easier run-in and could still overtake Inter, considering the Nerazzurri’s involvement in a tough knockout stage in Europe. Inter will play more games, increasing the possibility of them slipping up in the title race. Paolo Di Canio believes Max Allegri will set up his Juve team to play for a draw when they face Inter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think that the Juventus coach would put his signature on a draw in the direct clash, because he knows that Inter have real battles ahead of them, both in the Champions League against Atletico and in the league against Atalanta. Paradoxically at this moment, Juve is rooting for the Nerazzurri to go as far as possible in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

Inter will be our toughest opponent and we have to not lose that game, otherwise, we will be out of the title race.

The Nerazzurri wants to amass a large point gap between us and them and we have to continue denying them the chance to achieve that.