Following the failure of Juventus and AC Milan to secure qualification for the Champions League next season, Paolo Di Canio has criticised what he describes as confusion in the decision-making structures at both clubs.

Di Canio followed the closing stages of the Serie A season closely as both teams entered the final matchday needing positive results to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Juventus, however, required not only a victory but also favourable results elsewhere to secure qualification.

Despite the high stakes, Juventus were held to a 2–2 draw against Torino, ending their hopes of a top four finish. On a dramatic final day, Como and AS Roma secured Champions League places instead, leaving both Juventus and AC Milan to compete in the Europa League next season.

Missed Opportunities in Serie A Race

The outcome marked a disappointing end to the campaign for both Italian giants, who had targeted Champions League qualification as a minimum objective. Juventus in particular will be expected to reassess their performances after failing to secure victory when it mattered most.

The result has intensified scrutiny on planning and decision-making within both clubs, with questions being raised about long-term strategy and consistency throughout the season.

Di Canio Questions Club Structure

As quoted by Calciomercato, Di Canio expressed concern over the internal organisation at both clubs, suggesting a lack of clarity in leadership and responsibility.

He said:

“It’s clear, however, that the club is also involved in what’s happened over the last four years. There’s been a lack of clarity. Who decides what? Who hires whom? Who makes the final decisions? Allegri knew this, because he encountered the same things at Juventus.”

Adding: “It must be said that it’s the same as the bankruptcy of Juventus, where there’s no clarity. And if there is, someone with no specific experience decides. They changed coaches, he didn’t work with Spalletti… but they have to change.”

Di Canio’s comments reflect wider frustration surrounding both clubs after a disappointing campaign that fell short of expectations, with structural questions now adding to the pressure ahead of the new season.