Former Italian striker Paolo Di Canio had some harsh words for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic following his antics against Genoa.

The Serbian has been under great scrutiny in the past few weeks after failing to find the back of the net on several occasions.

Luckily for the 24-year-old, he managed to end his drought by leading the Old Lady towards a 3-0 victory over Genoa on Saturday evening.

Vlahovic broke the deadlock with a powerful spot-kick before completing his brace with a clinical shot to the bottom corner.

This goal was followed by a celebration that stirred the pot, as the striker appeared to be telling his detractors to shut it with a hand gesture.

Nevertheless, Di Canio isn’t one to stay quiet, especially when he sees a behavior he deems inappropriate.

The former West Ham and Lazio star already had a back-and-forth row with Milan star Rafael Leao earlier this season.

This time, the former Sunderland manager invited Vlahovic to score braces on bigger occasions before acting arrogantly.

“You play for Juventus, and your name is Dusan Vlahovic,” said Di Canio during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“So first, score two braces in direct clashes and then act arrogant. Not against Genoa behind closed doors.”

Vlahovic has now raised his tally to four goals this season, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to produce the goods consistently.