Paolo Di Canio believes Juventus should consider signing Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January to address their attacking issues.

The Dutch striker worked with Thiago Motta at Bologna last season, and Juventus was among the clubs interested in signing him. Reports indicated that the Bianconeri wanted to reunite him with Motta at the Allianz Stadium, but he ultimately joined Manchester United.

Zirkzee’s arrival has not significantly improved the Premier League club, and Di Canio thinks he would perform well under Motta at Juventus. The Bianconeri are actively seeking reinforcements to strengthen their squad and could be busy during the January transfer window.

Bringing in a new attacker has become a priority following the extended absence of Arkadiusz Milik, and Zirkzee could be the ideal solution for their needs.

Speaking about the Old Lady and a solution to their attacking problem, Di Canio said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If you were to ask me for a profile that would work for Juve in January, I would answer like this: I would borrow Zirkzee from Manchester United. They have been making crazy choices there for a few years and nothing works, not even Zirkzee”.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee did well under Motta and he truly could be an important signing for us if we add him to our squad in January, but it will be almost impossible to make Manchester United send him to Turin on loan in January.