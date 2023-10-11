Juventus U19 coach Paolo Montero has shared insights into how he was called back to the club to take charge of their youth team, 17 years after he had played for them.

Montero enjoyed considerable popularity during his previous stint with Juventus as a player, and the fans were thrilled when the club decided to bring him back to lead their youth team.

In his current role, he is responsible for nurturing and developing the emerging talents within the club. Montero has recently revealed the details of how he was approached to return and take on the position of the youth team coach.

Speaking about Andrea Agnelli’s role in his return, he said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“As president, he brought me back to Juventus after seventeen years: for me it was like returning home, an indescribable emotion.

“Did he call you? No, Pessotto. The first phone call wasn’t actually for me, but for my son (Alfonso, central defender in the Under 17s): he played for Defensor, he wanted him in the black and white. The second, after a week, was to offer me the Primavera bench.”

Juve FC Says

Montero was one of our most committed players when he played for us and we all understand why the club turned to him when it wanted to get a new U19 coach.

We expect him to meet expectations and groom the next set of good talent for the senior team.