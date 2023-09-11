Italian coach Paolo Nicolato has showered Max Allegri, the manager of Juventus, with praise for his exceptional ability to excel in various situations.

Allegri has consistently ranked among the top coaches in Italy over the past decade, despite not securing any major trophies since his return to Juventus two seasons ago.

This season, Allegri faces heightened pressure to deliver silverware, as the club is eager to reestablish itself as a title-winning force.

Nevertheless, the manager earned acclaim for his adept handling of the team during a turbulent period last season, marked by off-field challenges. His ability to maintain the team’s stability during that time has earned him another season in charge, a decision that has garnered appreciation from Nicolato.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri seems to me to be a very pragmatic coach who has good management of the group, a decisive virtue at every level. He starts from the characteristics of the players and then decides the type of game, making the most of the qualities of whoever is available.

“He knows how to bring out the best even in complicated situations as we saw last season. Not having the cups can be a great advantage because it offers continuity of training, you don’t have to think about recovering the efforts during the week and injury management can be less impactful.”

Juve FC Says

Because he has not won a trophy since he returned, Allegri has been underrated at Juve and in Italy as a whole.

But he remains one of the best coaches in the country and we back him to take the team back to the top of Italian football soon.