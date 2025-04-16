Juventus appointed Igor Tudor with the aim of restoring stability and guiding the team back to the Champions League, and so far, the Croatian has delivered a commendable performance. His arrival has reinvigorated the squad, and results under his leadership have offered hope to supporters that a top-four finish is achievable.

Naturally, the ideal next step would be for Juventus to confirm Tudor as their manager for the upcoming season. The former defender is reportedly keen to remain at the helm beyond the summer, and he has done little to suggest he does not deserve the opportunity.

However, despite his positive start, there remains an undercurrent of uncertainty surrounding Tudor’s long-term future in Turin. A growing sense persists within sections of the club’s hierarchy and fanbase that, while he is steadying the ship, Tudor may not be the elite-level coach Juventus needs to re-establish themselves as title contenders and European heavyweights.

This ongoing uncertainty explains why the club continues to be linked with a potential reunion with Antonio Conte. Currently in charge at Napoli, Conte previously enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus as both a player and manager, winning multiple titles. The emotional and professional ties between Conte and Juventus are strong, and speculation about a potential return is refusing to go away.

(Getty Images)

Journalist Paolo Paganini, who has closely followed the situation at Juventus, weighed in on the club’s managerial future. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I believe that what happens at the coaching level will be fundamental, because Tudor, yes, is doing well, but I don’t think Tudor will be Juventus’ coach next year. So of course, then we will have to make the evaluations with all the new staff that will eventually be at Juventus.”

Tudor has made a strong case for himself with his early impact, but if he achieves the club’s goal of securing Champions League qualification, it would be only fair to reward him with another season in charge. Regardless, the final decision may hinge not just on results, but on Juventus’ broader vision for the future.