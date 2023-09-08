Italian journalist Paolo Paganini has shared his thoughts on the relocation of the Prisma trial from Turin to Rome. Juventus had requested this change, but it raises questions about the timing, given the club’s absence from European competition.

The Bianconeri are in a rebuilding phase, having missed out on European football, despite finishing inside the top four in the previous season without any point deductions. Juventus is now focusing on having a successful season and aiming to secure a return to the top four, but the ongoing trial is a lingering concern.

Paganini has noted that this change of location could potentially disrupt the league season for several clubs, including Juventus, adding another layer of complexity to an already challenging situation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In September, the location of a trial is changed, and throughout the course of the season, the standings have continuously changed for a championship that appears to have been manipulated for many, not only Juventus but also for European qualification places and relegation. But by now, everything has been decided. Is that right? Hmm.”

Juve FC Says

For now, we remain focused on what we must do to succeed in this term.

It has not been an easy year for us, but we expect the boys to do their best and win as many matches as possible to at least get us back in the top four.