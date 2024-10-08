Juventus continues their search for new defenders to bolster their squad in January, following the long-term injury to Gleison Bremer. Football pundit Paolo Paganini has discussed some of the club’s options as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

With their ambitions for the season, it is highly likely that Juventus will sign a new defender when the market reopens. The Bianconeri are actively working behind the scenes to secure the right player.

Several top defenders are already on their shortlist, including AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and the club is exploring which teams might be willing to negotiate a transfer deal during the mid-season window.

The Bianconeri have been working on a list, and Paganini delivered an update on their plans, as revealed by Tuttojuve:

“For the defence, Juventus is following various leads for January to replace the injured Bremer. In addition to Kiwior, who Thiago Motta promoted when he was coaching Spezia, in the last few hours there have been contacts with Tomori’s agent.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a brilliant season, and we must replace Bremer to enjoy a similar second half to this campaign.

Our defence still has some good players, but the absence of the Brazilian significantly weakens us as a team.

If we can get a quality defender to improve our options in January, we need to act on that, but we need our current options to prove that they are also good players.