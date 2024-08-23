Federico Chiesa is set to leave Juventus, with Barcelona emerging as his likely next destination.

The Azzurri star was unexpectedly sidelined by Juventus this summer following the appointment of Thiago Motta as their new manager.

Some fans had anticipated that Chiesa would become more prominent under the new manager due to his attacking prowess. However, Motta chose to rebuild the team without the Euro 2020 winner.

Chiesa had been turning down offers from smaller clubs, demanding an unrealistic salary, but it seems he has now settled on a move to Barcelona, even if it involves a pay cut.

Given his reputation with the Italy national team, both Juventus and the attacker had expected numerous top clubs to pursue him this summer. However, interest has been limited, and he has only attracted a few offers from high-profile teams.

Juve is also expected to sell him far below his market value, and that baffles journalist Paolo Rossi, who says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Chiesa affair has so many developments that it is impossible to reduce it to a few characters or trivialize it. Of course it makes you think that Transfermarkt has him quoted at 35 million, that Juve will collect much less, that at 26 years old there is no auction for someone like him. I don’t see any winners today”.

Chiesa’s drop in valuation in the eyes of the top European clubs is related to his fitness record and performance under Max Allegri.