Paolo Vanoli prepares for the second match of his tenure as Fiorentina manager as his side face Juventus in Serie A this weekend. Both teams are adapting to recent changes, with Juventus also under new leadership after the appointment of Luciano Spalletti. The former Napoli coach has spent only a few weeks in charge, but the November international break gave him valuable time to assess his squad and refine his plans for the months ahead.

Expectations are naturally high for Spalletti and his players now that the break has concluded. Juventus understand the significance of securing victories as it attempts to build momentum, yet Fiorentina will be equally determined to take advantage of its own fresh start under Vanoli. The prospect of a new manager bounce is something supporters of La Viola will hope to witness, especially given the positive impact that early managerial changes often have on teams.

Fiorentina Seeking Improvement Under Vanoli

Vanoli faces a considerable challenge as Fiorentina has endured a difficult beginning to the season. The team urgently need victories to recover from their early struggles, and the manager will look to instil stability and confidence as quickly as possible. Matches against top opposition, such as Juventus, provide opportunities for teams to reset their form and reassert their intentions for the campaign.

Fiorentina will also remember the impressive result they achieved against Juventus last season, and replicating such a performance would offer a timely boost for both the players and the supporters. Vanoli understands the magnitude of the task but will be keen to ensure that Juventus do not find the match straightforward.

Paolo Vanoli (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Vanoli’s Expectations for the Juventus Clash

Ahead of the fixture, Vanoli outlined what he hopes to see from his team. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “I wouldn’t call it a turning point, but we know this match is worth a lot to the fans. I said before that it will be a long road, and tomorrow I’d like to see a lot of commitment and ferocity in the match, without giving up in the difficult moments, which will happen. I want us to react in the negative moments and for the players to focus on the present, play by play, to do our best. The humility of winners is knowing where you are today and where small steps can take you.”

Vanoli’s message reflects an emphasis on determination, resilience and gradual progress as Fiorentina aim to rebuild their season.