Paolo Zanetti angry at his team’s collapse to Juventus

Empoli manager Paolo Zanetti has discussed his team’s 4-0 loss to Juventus and reveals he is unhappy at their collapse.

The Bianconeri beat the Blues in one of their best performances since the start of the season and delivered their fans something to enjoy this weekend.

However, their opponent went home empty-handed thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and a brace from Adrien Rabiot, which helped the Bianconeri win.

Empoli had won at the Allianz Stadium last season and was keen to replicate that result in this fixture.

However, it never happened and Zanetti said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“For 55 minutes, we played a game of courage, putting on the pitch what we do. Then we disappeared from the field and this It makes me angry. We disunited and we suffered a goal. This must hurt us a lot. Against these types of teams you can’t think of having who knows how many chances, in the first half we did well but we had to stay in the game until the end. two goals from a corner kick cut our legs.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Empoli was one of the best results we have had in a while and we need to maintain the momentum by securing another win against Benfica in midweek.

Our position in the Champions League now means that game is a must-win for us.

Beating the Portuguese side will boost the confidence of our players further ahead of the final group game against PSG.