Paratici blamed for Juventus mistake in selling Romero

Cristian Romero has become one player that Juventus is regretting letting go too soon after his profile rose at Atalanta.

The Bianconeri signed the centre back from Genoa for €26m in 2019 as one of the most promising defenders in Serie A.

He remained with them for a season to continue his development. However, when he finally moved to Juve, they sent him on loan to Atalanta last summer with the option of a permanent transfer for €18m.

The defender helped La Dea to win a spot in the Italian top four last season and he also just won the Copa America with the Argentinian national team.

His contribution to both causes has made him one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe this summer.

As his transfer value increases to around €60m, Football Italia says Fabio Paratici has to take the blame for making a bad business deal for Juventus.

The current Tottenham director of football was at Juve for a decade and he helped them to dominate Serie A.

He made some impressive signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, but he was also in charge of deals for Aaron Ramsey, who has continued to struggle at the club.

Selling Romero is one of his last poor business deals for the club and the club regrets it now.