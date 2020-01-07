Paratici: ‘Can and Rabiot will stay at Juventus’

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has ruled out the idea of selling both Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

Both players arrived as free transfers in recent summers and both have been linked with a move away from Turin this month.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri have secured their first signing of the year by concluding a deal for Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

“We would’ve liked to bring him to Juve straight away, but there was already a clear agreement from the start of the negotiations,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are happy and knew full well he’d remain at Parma. He is an important player for the future of Juve and we are very happy with this deal.

“I can exclude Emre Can leaving, as he will certainly remain with us. On an international level, he is one of the most wanted players, but I think he can be important for our project.

“Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It’s only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt. He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used.

“We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that’s how it should be at this level.”