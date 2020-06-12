Paratici: ‘Confident on Dybala renewal’

Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici says the club are ‘confident and optimistic’ about renewing Paulo Dybala’s contract.

Speaking to RAI Sport ahead of Juve’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan, Paratici insisted the club are not worried and that a contract renewal is on the cards for La Joya.

“We are not worried (about Dybala), we have had talks with his entourage, we have an excellent relationship with them, we are confident and optimistic.

“An increase in salary? It’s understandable and expected by all workers who renegotiate their contract.

“Zaniolo? This is not the time to talk about the market, we have talked too much about it. When there is no football played, we only talk about the market, tonight we enjoy the restart of Italian football.”