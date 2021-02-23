Paratici confirms Juve are working the contract renewal of a major star

Paulo Dybala is one of the most beloved Juventus players among the fans of the club.

Therefore, it was difficult for the black and white supporters to watch their star struggling throughout the season.

Unfortunately for the Argentine, he’s been facing troubles on all different levels since the beginning of the current campaign.

La Joya has been struggling with recurring injury problems which kept out for several months in total.

Even when Dybala was considered fit enough to play, his performances were below his particularly high standards.

The former Palermo star has a contract with the Old Lady that expires in the summer of 2022, and the two parties have also been finding difficulties in reaching an agreement for a renewal.

The striker has reportedly demanded a considerable raise in his wages that fits his status as a global football star.

However, his recent tough run might have left him in a weaker position in the negotiations, in comparison with last season when he was voted as Serie A’s most valuable player.

Ahead of Juve’s match against Crotone on Monday, sporting director Fabio Paratici gave some updates on the player’s physical status.

“Dybala still has a few problems, he’s on a swing, some days he’s a bit better, others he’s a bit worse,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia as translated by Football Italia.

“On Wednesday, he looked ahead, then he suffered a bit of pain, so he’s not available.”

The director also had some important news considering Dybala’s contract renewal.

“We are talking about the contract renewal, we will continue to talk about it in the coming days and months.”