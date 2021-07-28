Paratici contacts Juventus to sign wantaway star for Tottenham

Fabio Paratici changed allegiance from Juventus to Tottenham this summer, but he left his mark at Juve.

A good number of the players at the Bianconeri joined when he was in charge of transfers.

He helped provide the players that Juve dominated the Serie A with and he is targeting one of them for his new club.

Todofichajes says he is looking to be reunited with Aaron Ramsey at Tottenham.

He signed the Welshman for the Bianconeri on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019.

Ramsey has struggled to make any impact at Juve since that transfer as he cannot get over his persistent injury problems.

As Juventus looks to secure the signature of Manuel Locatelli, he is one player who can leave and he could return to England.

He was developed at Arsenal who has a serious rivalry with Tottenham, yet it seems Paratici doesn’t care about that and wants to add him to the squad at the North London club.

The report says the administrator has contacted Juventus to sign him and they could speed the deal up in the next few days.

Tottenham faces competition from Wolves as Ramsey also wants a Premier League return, but Paratici’s involvement makes Tottenham favourites.