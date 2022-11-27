Former Juventus director Fabio Paratici could make Tottenham one of the Bianconeri’s main challengers for different players.

Juve sold two players to Spurs after he moved there and his knowledge of the Italian game means Spurs are likely to compete with them for targets now.

One name linked to both clubs is Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario, who Juve sees as their long-term goalkeeper.

Spurs have now watched him and like what they see, which could make them make a move for him, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Premier League side has the money and their competition is appealing, so they are confident they can beat Juve to his signature.

However, the goalie might prefer to stay in Serie A, which would make Juve the favourites to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Spurs will target players in Serie A now after making Paratici their director, but we can still beat them to sign Italian talents.

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have not won a trophy in around a decade.

That should be a huge advantage for us. But if it isn’t, we can use our influence in Italian football to convince him to remain in the league.