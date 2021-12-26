Paratici could offer 70 millions to reunite with two Juventus players

Despite making the move to North London in the summer. Fabio Paratici is still keeping a close eye at Juventus and their transfer dealings.

The former Bianconeri sporting director is now in charge at Tottenham Hotspur, and he’d like to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad with some new signings in January.

According to Calciomercato, Paratici is willing to spend up to 70 million euros on two players that he originally brought to Turin.

The two men in question are Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.

We all heard the story of how the American caught the eye of the Italian director while playing for Schalke during the post-Covid era.

The report claims that Federico Cherubini and company would consider an offer for the midfielder worth 35 millions.

The same figure could be enough to convince the management to part ways with the young Swede who is yet to cement himself as a pillar at the Allianz Stadium.

Paratici snatched Kulusevski in January 2020 under the noses of other suitors – including Inter – and he’d like to replicate the move, especially with Arsenal keeping tabs on the winger.

Juve FC say

Juventus definitely have other players who are more expandable, but the issue with those would be finding them suitors who would be willing to splash the cash.

Which is why the Bianconeri could be tempted to sell Kulusevski and McKennie.

But it must be said that the American has been one of the most improving midfielders at Max Allegri’s disposal.

On the other hand, the former Atalanta youngster is only 21, and could explode in the near future, leaving Juventus to regret their premature sale.