Paratici “delighted” with Conte reunion at Tottenham

Despite his unceremonious exit from Juventus in 2014, Antonio Conte has once again been reunited with one of his former collaborators in Turin.

The former Bianconeri captain has been announced as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Italian will thus join forces with Fabio Paratici who left Juventus last summer before taking a director’s role in North London.

“We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England,” said Paratici according to the Spurs’ official website.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

Between 2019 and 2021, Conte also worked side-by-side with former Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta at Inter, before leaving the club by the end of last season due to growing financial troubles.

Conte and Paratici will both attempt to rekindle their relationship in order to achieve success in the Premier League. But how long will the coach remain in the English capital before deciding to pursue another adventure remains to be seen.

Since leaving Juventus, Conte has thus far been reunited with two former key figures at the club, which may suggest that a rift between himself and president Andrea Agnelli was behind his exit in 2014.

Moreover, the ugly episode witnessed during the Coppa Italia semi finals last season between the two men (including insults and a middle finger) is another clear evidence on the bad blood between them.