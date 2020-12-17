Paratici delivers Dybala and Papu Gomez update

Paulo Dybala’s future has been up for discussion more often than not in recent weeks and Fabio Paratici has maintained that Juventus want him to stay.

With his form on the pitch not at its best and a contract that is expiring soon, Dybala is a player that needs redemption.

When he joined Juventus from Palermo five years ago, the Bianconeri knew that they were getting a top player that might have the impact of Lionel Messi and he has been showing flashes of brilliance since he has been in Turin.

Paratici is constantly fielding questions about the Argentinean’s future, and this time he was asked about rumours linking Papu Gomez with a move to Juve as well.

He maintained that the club is committed to keeping Dybala beyond this season and said that their plans to get him on a new deal was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said via Calicomercato.It: “There is a great relationship with Dybala, five years ago we bought him from Palermo and we invested heavily in him. We believed in him by giving him the number 10 shirt. Paulo is an exceptional boy and always plays in conditions that are not perfect, like in the last period where he was unable to train continuously due to physical problems. We will meet the agent shortly. It was a meeting already scheduled, but for Covid reasons we were unable to see each other in person “.

On Gomez’s moving to Juve he said: “No, absolutely. He is a very good player, but he is from Atalanta and we are very happy with our players ”.