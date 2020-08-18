Paratici expected in London for meetings

Juventus director Fabio Paratici is expected in London for a number of meetings, including with Roma to discuss a number of players from both teams.

With the Italian transfer window scheduled to open at the end of the month, Paratici will reportedly meet with a number of clubs regarding potential player moves in the month ahead.

La Stampa report that one meeting is already on the agenda: An opportunity to talk with new Roma management, represented by Ryan Friedkin and Guido Fienga.

Along the players that they will reportedly discuss, Nicolo Zaniolo is high on the agenda, while the two clubs may look to exchange players in an effort to make mutual capital gains.

Players that could be on the table include Mattia de Sciglio, Mattia Perin, Cristian Romero and Federico Bernardeschi, while from the Roma end, Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi could leave the capital club this summer.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new number nine, and with Higuain’s future uncertain, Arkadiusz Milik remains the principle target, however a strong alternative could be Arsenal striker Alexandre Lazcazette, who Paratici may also discuss directly with Arsenal.

