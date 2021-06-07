Paratici eyeing raid on former club Juventus for first Spurs signing

Fabio Paratici is claimed to be eyeing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot‘s signature as his first addition after joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The French star enjoyed a mixed season in Turin, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur both enjoying long spells ahead of him in the pecking order, and he could well be open to an exit.

Rabiot did put in some solid performances when it mattered however, helping our side to end the campaign with a flourish and secure Champions League football, but he has struggled for consistency largely.

Adrien arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, but has failed to make the impression expected of him, and Max Allegri could well be open to his departure with La Gazzetta claiming Paratici wants to bring him to London.

Juve are claimed to be eyeing new additions in central midfield this summer, with Manuel Locatelli amongst those believed to be wanted in Turin, although it remains to be seen whether Allegri will look to offload any of his current options first.

Arthur, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur and youngster Fagioli could all be in the manager’s thinking ahead of the new season, although former Juve star Miralem Pjanic is claimed to be an option having failed to break into manager Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona side.

MundoDeportivo claims Locatelli is favoured over Pjanic.

Patrick