Paratici eyes an ambitious swoop for Juventus star

Fabio Paratici intends to take Paulo Dybala with him to Tottenham and Juventus continues to struggle to get the attacker on a new deal.

Dybala has been one of Juve’s important players since he has been at the club and the Argentinean is now at the end of his current deal.

His contract expires at the end of next season and the Bianconeri have been struggling to get him on a new one.

Dybala is one of the stars they consider a part of their future and that is one reason they have remained committed to getting him on a new deal.

However, the lack of progress between both parties isn’t a good thing and the Bianconeri could lose him this summer.

Todofichajes says Paratici is looking to take advantage of the fact that he understands the Argentineans demands to take him to London.

The report recalls that Dybala had been close to a move to Spurs two seasons ago and it could finally happen now.

Juve will try to get him on a new contract again and if they cannot, he would be sold.

They currently value him at around 50m euros, however, the report says they will accept a figure lower than that if it becomes clear that Dybala isn’t staying with them.