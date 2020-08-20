Paratici in London to discuss deals

Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici is expected to meet with a number of clubs in London in the hopes of transferring some of the Bianconeri’s fringe players.

The club are reportedly looking to dramatically change the squad in the weeks ahead, starting with moving on a number of players that are not considered part of new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

According to Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti, Paratici will be in London for the day with a clear priority: to discuss offers for Juve players.

Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi are among those who are reportedly being discussed, however Juve will also listen to offers for Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro.