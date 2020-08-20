All Stories, Transfer News

Paratici in London to discuss deals

August 20, 2020

Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici is expected to meet with a number of clubs in London in the hopes of transferring some of the Bianconeri’s fringe players.

The club are reportedly looking to dramatically change the squad in the weeks ahead, starting with moving on a number of players that are not considered part of new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

According to Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti, Paratici will be in London for the day with a clear priority: to discuss offers for Juve players.

Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi are among those who are reportedly being discussed, however Juve will also listen to offers for Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: Il Maestro – Thoughts on the appointment of Andrea Pirlo

August 18, 2020

Dybala agent: ‘Newspaper rumours are false’

August 18, 2020

Paratici expected in London for meetings

August 18, 2020