Paratici is already working as a consultant for a Serie A club despite ban

Former Juventus director Fabio Paratici is reportedly serving as a consultant for recently-relegated Sampdoria. Paratici had been banned from football-related activities for a minimum of one year, which led to his departure from his role as sporting director at Tottenham.

The ban was intended to keep him away from all football-related activities. Therefore, it might be perplexing to learn that Paratici is now working as a consultant. However, according to Tuttojuve, the ban does not prohibit him from engaging in consultancy work. Thus, his current involvement with Sampdoria does not violate any regulations or laws.

Juve FC Says

Paratici is one of the most famous directors from Italy and we can understand why he is being courted by clubs in the country.

He made some good decisions when he worked for us, but he also made some terrible ones which we are still suffering from at the moment.

Most fans will only remember him for the mess he created at the Allianz Stadium when he worked there, but he has earned the right to work for a top club again when his ban finishes, but that team will almost certainly never be Juventus.

We just need to focus on recovering from all our off-field troubles in the last campaign.