Despite taking charge at Tottenham Hotspur since last summer, Italy remains Fabio Paratici’s favorite playing ground.

The former Bianconeri sporting director reunited with Antonio Conte in North London, and they have been bolstering their ranks while fishing in their home country.

The Spurs have already signed the likes of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic in last 12 months.

Paratici has reportedly been in Italy in the past few days, and he could pose a serious threat for his old employers on one particular front.

According to ilBianconero, Paratici could launch an onslaught for Nicolò Zaniolo who is described as one of the director’s old obsessions.

For their part, Juventus have been keeping tabs on the situation and even held talks for Roma, but have failed to register any notable progress in their pursuit of the young Italian.

The source adds that the Giollorossi would prefer to sell their versatile star abroad rather than handing him to the Old Lady.

Juve FC say

Whether you love him or hate him, one can only admire Paratici’s ability to anticipate the competition by striking swift deals.

If the Italian director truly wants to have Zaniolo in the English capital, he’ll probably be able to forge a decent proposal that convinces both Roma and the player.

As for Juventus, it appears that their pursuit for the Italy international has reached a stumbling block, and perhaps it’s time to start looking elsewhere.