Paratici: ‘Juve working on Dybala extension’

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the club are in talks to renew Paulo Dybala’s contract.

The Bianconeri boss was talking ahead of Juve’s match against Hellas Verona where La Joya has been dropped in favour of Gonzalo Higuain, allowing for a 4-3-3.

“Maurizio Sarri’s Juve has clear definition, as we’ve had some very good performances, though playing every three days means games can’t always be at the same standard,” Paratici told DAZN.

“We have to take it one at a time and concentrate just on this evening.

“Dybala? He is a fundamental player, the Juventus Number 10, we know what he represents for us and his value.

“We’ve already had some initial discussions before January, agreed to talk further nearer to the end of the season, but having said that, we have a large squad with a great deal of competition for places.”