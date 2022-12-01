Paratici named as the main architect of Juventus capital gains

Juventus has been in trouble in the past few weeks, as they are accused of falsifying their accounts.

The Bianconeri have continued to insist they have done nothing wrong, but as more details about their actions emerge, it is becoming clear they may have broken the law.

Until they are proven innocent, we can only remain positive and believe the club’s position that it has always done the right thing.

One of the things prosecutors have accused Juventus of is the inflation of player values during sales and purchases.

A report on Football Italia reveals some files the authorities got their hands on showed that former director Fabio Paratici handled the value inflations.

In one of the diaries, he had even argued that capital gains will be a problem for prosecutors because player values cannot be quantified.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, we had to make tough decisions and Paratici understands this, which may have made him act in a way we cannot be proud of.

The former Bianconeri director worked with the club’s interest at heart and only made these decisions because it was the best option at the time.

Hopefully, we can defend ourselves against the allegations and ensure we come through this investigation with no problems.