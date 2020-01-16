Paratici: ‘No more defensive signings’

Juventus director Fabio Paratici insists the club will not return to the market for a defender, despite the injury to Merih Demiral.

The 20-year-old limped off during Juve’s 2-1 win over Roma at the weekend and will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

There had been a suggestion that the Bianconeri would return to the market to bring in a replacement centre-back until the end of the season.

“The idea of signing a defender is not in our minds, as we do not need any more centre-backs,” director of sport Paratici told Rai Sport.

“We have strong defenders and a complete squad at our disposal, especially as we hope to have Chiellini back very soon. We’re fine as we are.”