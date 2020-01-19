Paratici: ‘No Rakitic exchange’

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has quashed the idea of a player exchange involving Federico Bernardeschi and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Speaking ahead of Juve’s clash with Parma, the Paratici explained the importance of the game and insisted talks between Juve and Barca were focused on other players.

“It’s an important match, there’s a long way to go, but we are on the right track. We did very well before Christmas and are doing even better in 2020,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“We’ll take it one game at a time. We’d have the exact same approach to this match, whether Inter had won or not.

“Transfers? We are talking to Barcelona for two promising young players, Matheus Pereira who has a very technical, Brazilian style of play who needs a different environment to truly give his best.

“We’ve identified a more Italian-style hitman in the Barcelona squad, so it makes sense for all concerned.

“The Rakitic-Bernardeschi idea was suggested over the summer as part of a general discussion about players, but there was never concrete interest from either side.

“Pietro Anastasi? He was not just a Juve player, he represented all of Italy and was a reference point for many Italians. I was watching a Gigi Riva documentary the other day and found myself explaining to my kids who these champions of the past were.”