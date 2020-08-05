Paratici on Manchester United list

Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist in their search for a Chief Football Officer which includes Juve’s Fabio Paratici.

The Red Devils have been looking to recruit a new director for the last few years and a report from Calcio e Finanza confirms that they now have a shortlist which includes Paratici:

– Current Sporting Director of Atletico Madrid, Andrea Berta;

– Portuguese Antero Henrique, former Sporting Director of Porto and Paris Saint Germain;

– Fabio Paratici, current Chief Football Officer of Juventus.

Of the three, the only one currently without a club is Henrique, while Berta and Paratici are currently under contract respectively with Atleti and Juventus, but United could put convincing arguments on the table both from a technical and economic point of view.

As for Paratici, his contract with Juventus, which in the 2018-2019 season guaranteed him a gross salary of €2.84 million (between fixed, variable and benefit remuneration), is until 30 June 2021.

Berta, who was appointed Sporting Sirector of Atletico Madrid in July 2017, having previously held the position of technical director of the Colchoneros, has previously rejected important offers from top European clubs. According to press reports, shortly before his signing with Atleti, PSG had offered him a sizeable contract, which the Italian manager refused in order to take the place left vacant in Madrid by José Caminero.