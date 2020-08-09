Paratici: ‘Pirlo decision before Lyon game’

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici explained that the decision to fire Maurizio Sarri and appoint Andrea Pirlo was taken before yesterday’s Champions League elimination.

The Bianconeri decided to fire Sarri today before quickly announcing that Pirlo would be succeeding him as first team coach.

“We had already made our evaluations before the Lyon result. We had already said, one game does not decide the future of a coach. Our evaluations were based on the whole season and not just a single match,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“The decision for Pirlo was very natural, in the Juventus style, because he is someone who as we said just over a week ago played with us, has always been in contact with everyone here and it felt natural.

“We also believe he is destined for greatness. He was as a player and we think with confidence he can do the same as a coach.

“Andrea has in his mind the same approach to coaching as he does when he played. That’s football of great quality and hard work. He wants to propose a certain type of football, the kind European teams are generally trying to follow, and he was very convincing in his explanation to us.

“The person is often more important than the professional, so we had no doubts on Pirlo as a person.

“A season is long, there are many moments and situations that then add up, there wasn’t any one spark. We simply came to this consideration at the end of a very long season, even after winning the Scudetto.

“It’s not just Europe that decides on success or failure. Max Allegri’s situation was very different, as he was coming out of an era of five years that had reached its conclusion.

“We are in unexplored territory, because nobody has won nine consecutive Serie A titles before. We achieved it with several eras, really, because they tend to last three to four years. We are at our third era in a row of success, it’s almost inexplicable.

“We played two Champions League Finals in three years with seven or eight different players to the previous one. That’s practically unheard of and shows the work we’ve done here. Real Madrid won three Finals in a row with practically an identical squad.

“Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga last term, went out in the Champions League quarter-finals and people said that was a failure. Manchester City won repeated Premier League titles, but because they didn’t get the Champions League title, people criticised them too.

“Nowadays, these giant clubs are evaluated too hastily. In the Champions League, we played against Ajax without some key players. In this tournament, the details, one moment, can change the whole competition.

“My future? As the President had defended me at midnight last night, it seemed a bit odd that he’d completely change his mind by 2pm. It seemed a bit laughable.

“I’ve been here for 10 years, my rapport with everyone here goes beyond the professional, starting from Andrea Agnelli down to the last employee. Directors are getting more and more like coaches, we get judged harshly and quickly too.”