Gravenberch
Transfer News

Paratici prepares offer to beat Juventus to top talent

September 13, 2021 - 2:15 pm

Tottenham is ready to challenge Juventus for the signature of Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax, according to Calciomercato.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of Juventus since Fabio Paratici was in charge of transfers at the club.

He is now the football director of Tottenham and he looks set to help the English club to sign him.

The Bianconeri have been confident that they will win the race for his signature since he is represented by Mino Raiola, who is very close to them.

However, Paratici also has a good relationship with the super-agent and he could use that to beat Juve to his signature.

The Bianconeri has many midfield options and they have struggled to offload some of their unwanted players in that position so far.

This could make them miss out on signing the 19-year-old because he could feel that competition for a place would be too much for him if he moves to Turin now.

It remains unclear how much Ajax will want for him, but transfermarkt values him at $36.30m.

Juve signed a very young Paul Pogba from Manchester United in 2012 for free and turned him into a top player and they could do the same with Gravenberch.

