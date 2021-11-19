Paratici puts Tottenham ahead of Juventus in the race for Bundesliga star

Four years after failing to sign him for Juventus, Fabio Paratici is set to beat the Bianconeri to the signature of Corentin Tolisso.

Reports heavily linked the Frenchman with a move to the Allianz Stadium in 2017, and Paratici was in charge of transfers at Juve.

However, he eventually joined Bayern Munich and has been at the German club since then.

Injuries have limited his contribution to the Bavarians and they will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

Football Italia says Juve and Inter Milan want to bring him to Serie A, but Tottenham is leading the race for his signature, thanks to Paratici’s involvement.

The English club is happy to offer him a deal worth €6m-a-year. Juve and Inter will not match that offer.

Juve FC Says

Juve has had their fair share of signing injury-prone players to huge salaries, and it is a mistake they cannot repeat.

Max Allegri is still struggling to get the best out of Aaron Ramsey, who has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch for Juve since 2019.

Tolisso would become another hospital-friendly player if the Bianconeri signs him.

The likes of Axel Witsel, Denis Zakaria and Paul Pogba are much better options to pursue and they would also be free agents in the summer.