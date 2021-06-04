Paratici refuses to discuss future on Juventus exit

Fabio Paratici and Andrea Agnelli held a press conference today to talk up their time together running Juventus Football Club, but the former refused to talk about his next club.

Tottenham Hotspur are strongly linked with his potential arrival as Director of Football, with Antonio Conte also in the conversation to take over as manager, but Paratici was not willing to address such rumours today.

During today’s press conference, he said(via Football365): “I don’t think this is the right time to talk about other clubs today it’s my Juventus farewell today.

“My family hopes that I will find a job quickly.

“Working at Juventus is a real education in terms of mentality and style. Obviously, you hope to learn something at every club, but I will certainly bring that with me in future.”

Paratici spent 11 years with the club, in which we won nine Serie A titles, and his work has certainly not gone unnoticed. He talked of his biggest decisions, which he described as risks, and even added you have to make mistakes in this job, but the key is making the least mistakes.

Will Paratici be a huge loss in Turin? Could he emulate similar success with a smaller club in Tottenham?

Patrick