Since leaving Juventus last summer, Fabio Paratici has emerged as a direct rival for the Bianconeri on the transfer market after taking charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

Although the two clubs play in different leagues, the North Londoners have become main players in the Italian mercato due to the presence of Paratici alongside Antonio Conte,

So according to Calciomercato, Tottenham have secured a deal for Udinese’s Destiny Udogie who has been closely monitored by Juventus.

The 19-year-old rose to prominence last season with brilliant displays for the Zebrette on the left flank. The youngster caught the attention of a host of Italian clubs, including the Bianconeri.

The source adds that Inter and Lazio were also monitoring the situation, as well as Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Brighton.

However, it was the Spurs who anticipated the competition by striking a deal with Udogie and his club. The report claims that Paratici has been in talks with the player’s representative for over a month.

While Udinese were reluctant to sell, Tottenham came forward with an enticing offer that could reach 25 million euros. Moreover, the English club will allow the Friulians to maintain the player’s service for another year before he makes the trip to London.

Last season, Udogie contributed with five goals and four assists in 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese.