Paratici responds to the ongoing investigation into Juventus financial dealings

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici has finally broken his silence on the ongoing investigation into Juventus’ finances.

The Bianconeri are under the microscope now because of their financial dealings in the last few seasons.

Paratici worked for the club until 2021 and has been accused of being the mastermind behind some of the Bianconeri decisions to inflate the market value of players and to pay some salaries under the table, but he now works for Tottenham in the Premier League.

He has kept mute about the allegations all along but has just broken his silence. Paratici said via Football Italia:

“Right now, I am not ready, I am a bit upset, and it bothers me to talk about this.

“Honestly, a few things are not quite clear, and I want to remain quiet; I am still not ready.”

Juve FC Says

Paratici was one of the key figures at Juventus in the last decade and he helped the club add a number of important players to its squad.

The administrator was trusted with a lot of power at Juve, so he knew almost every transaction that went down when he worked at the Allianz Stadium.

As long as the club maintains it is innocent, fans will expect it to win this case in court.