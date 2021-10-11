Paratici reveals how close Juventus was to signing Icardi

Fabio Paratici says Juventus has never been close to signing Mauro Icardi, contrary to several reports.

The former Inter Milan striker remains on the radar of the Bianconeri and has been linked with a move to Juve since he was on the books of the Milan club.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has brought back links between him and the Bianconeri as they look to replace the Portugal goal machine.

PSG might be open to selling him now as they look to add Erling Haaland to their squad, but he has never been close to signing for Juve.

Paratici was in charge of transfers at the Bianconeri until this season when he moved to Spurs and says because Icardi was contracted to Inter, it was always a complicated operation to pull off.

He then adds that Juve also had great strikers on their books and they never thought there are alternatives outside who were better than who they had at the time.

He said at the Sports Festival as quoted by Calciomercato: “Icardi was not so close to Juventus for a number of situations: he was under contract with Inter, it was difficult to make an operation like this.

“Then we at Juve had great strikers, it was difficult to find a better one. There has been a lot of talk about it, but it has never been close.”