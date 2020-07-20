Paratici: ‘Ronaldo and Sarri will stay, Dybala to renew’

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Maurizio Sarri will remain in charge of Juventus for next season, while Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with the Bianconeri and talks continue for Paulo Dybala’s renewal.

The Bianconeri are preparing to face Lazio in a vital match for the Serie A title and ahead of the game, Paratici addressed some of the rumours surrounding the club, confirming Sarri for as coach.

“Our aim is to beat Lazio, try to win the Scudetto, there is no before or after. We will think about the Champions League after August 2, in relaxed fashion and eager to play all the games,” the director told Sky Sport Italia.

“Sarri? The talk is all in the media. I’ve been here for 10 years, we have been top of the table basically for nine non-stop. We won trophies with Max Allegri over five years, yet every time after a draw – even a win – there was an internal reunion. Without doubt, Sarri will be the Juventus coach next season.

“Ronaldo? Cristiano is a very sensitive, polite guy who doesn’t let his status as best player in the world, Ballon d’Or winner, etc weigh on anyone. He talks perfectly normally with coach and directors, just like every other player.

“Cristiano is super-convinced of staying here. As for Paulo Dybala, we are discussing a renewal with his entourage, he is a very important player and can give us so much more in the future.”