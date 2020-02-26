Paratici: ‘Ronaldo the greatest of all time’

Juventus director Fabio Paratici was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the greatest of all time, while reiterating that the Juve squad is competitive enough for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri boss was speaking ahead of the Champions League match against Lyon and seemingly distanced himself from Maurizio Sarri’s comments about the Juve squad.

“We’re not the only team who are built to win the Champions League. It’s a dream, but we have a competitive squad, we play to win every game and tournament, but other clubs have the same ideas,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time, so having him in our squad is an advantage as well as an honour. Sometimes people forget that we have this extraordinary player in Italy and we ought to appreciate him more.

“There is concentration on every tournament Juve are in, from the coach, club and players. We play Serie A week by week, so there’s more attention and pressure on us to win there, especially as we are expected to win again after eight consecutive Scudetti.

“We can’t forget that the Champions League is played over just seven games from here to the end, so every detail is important, including a bit of luck.

“That doesn’t just mean luck with a goal, but also having players in good shape, avoiding injuries and suspensions on the precise day of the crunch match.

“It is our objective to try to win every match. We’ll aim for a ninth consecutive title and even the 10th, but it’s not just a number, it’s a huge achievement.

“As for the Champions League, we will try to win every game and that’s all we can do. That includes the Final.”