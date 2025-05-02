Fabio Paratici is preparing for a return to football once his global ban expires on July 20, and while he had been in discussions with AC Milan over becoming their next sporting director, that move will no longer go ahead. Milan, looking to rebuild after a disappointing campaign, initially viewed Paratici as the ideal candidate due to his impressive record at Juventus and his relatively successful time at Tottenham Hotspur. However, concerns around his past legal issues led the Italian club to back away from the deal, despite the former director’s strong credentials.

Paratici was previously banned in connection with financial irregularities during his time at Juventus, a punishment that extended to a worldwide ban, preventing him from working in any official capacity within the sport. While that cast a shadow over his otherwise impressive resume, his suspension is nearing its conclusion, and interest in his services is once again growing. AC Milan’s decision to pull out may reflect a cautious stance, but it has opened the door for other suitors to step in and secure his expertise.

foto: Antonio Conte-Fabio Paratici

According to a report from Football Italia, Paratici is now expected to return to Tottenham in a senior role, where he will serve as technical director. In this position, he would oversee the club’s football operations and report directly to the incoming CEO, Vinai Venkatesham, who is set to join Spurs. This reshuffle indicates that Tottenham is keen to bolster its football management structure and continue its progress.

Paratici’s previous spell at Spurs involved several key transfers and a strategic overhaul of the club’s squad. While his tenure was abruptly cut short due to the ban, many within the club viewed his input positively. His return could now signal a new phase of recruitment and long-term planning at Tottenham as they aim to close the gap with the Premier League’s top sides. If he can move past the controversy and focus on building for the future, Paratici may still prove to be one of the top minds in European football management.