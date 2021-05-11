Paratici wanted Pirlo gone and it led to an argument

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici and Vice-President Pavel Nedved were involved in a heated argument recently over the future of Andrea Pirlo.

Juve has been in poor form for much of this season and they have placed some of the blame on Pirlo.

The former midfielder was made the club’s manager in the summer in a surprising move by the Bianconeri.

He had no prior senior managerial experience before his appointment at the club and always looked a tremendous gamble.

It hasn’t paid off so far with the Bianconeri suffering from poor form for much of this campaign.

Their most recent result was a 3-0 home loss to AC Milan and it seemed to have been the last straw for Paratici and he wanted Pirlo gone for good.

However, Nedved was against the opinion and believes the former midfielder should still be given time, just as Andrea Agnelli wants.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says Paratici and Nedved were heard disagreeing with each other in the parking lot at Continassa after the Milan game.

Pirlo will now continue his role as manager and he looks set to remain at the helm until at the end of this season when they will either name a new man as his replacement or give him more time.