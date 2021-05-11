Paratici wanted Pirlo gone and it led to an argument

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici and Vice-President Pavel Nedved were involved in a heated argument recently over the future of Andrea Pirlo.
Juve has been in poor form for much of this season and they have placed some of the blame on Pirlo.
The former midfielder was made the club’s manager in the summer in a surprising move by the Bianconeri.
He had no prior senior managerial experience before his appointment at the club and always looked a tremendous gamble.
It hasn’t paid off so far with the Bianconeri suffering from poor form for much of this campaign.
Their most recent result was a 3-0 home loss to AC Milan and it seemed to have been the last straw for Paratici and he wanted Pirlo gone for good.
However, Nedved was against the opinion and believes the former midfielder should still be given time, just as Andrea Agnelli wants.
La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says Paratici and Nedved were heard disagreeing with each other in the parking lot at Continassa after the Milan game.
Pirlo will now continue his role as manager and he looks set to remain at the helm until at the end of this season when they will either name a new man as his replacement or give him more time.
2 Comments
And we will have no European football whatsoever. Nedveds ego has cost millions. We need tudor for the last few games.
Both Paratici and Nedved are hypocrites. First they both conspire to get Allegri sacked, then they select a 3rd choice Sarri for coach then sack him, and now after Pirlo is unsuccessful as manager they argue over his dismissal. When will they both realise that they are both part of the problem. Pirlo came into the coaching position to coach the U23 team, he was without experience and tactical strength, but showed real character in adversity, he accepted the responsibility for the players bad form. We have an array of talent in the squad but no heart and we do not play as a team, we play as individuals. The administration is heavily at fault and lets not forget who promoted him within the club. Pirlo should remain at the club to coach the U23 and Allegri should return. Both Paratici and Nedved should be sacked along with the aging squad that has contributed to the bad performance. I include Ronaldo in this equation. I feel that injecting Ronaldo into the team (and paid him a huge salary) has imbalanced the team. If a player in the squad was paid 10% of his salary, why would he play with any heart for the club. He would simply pass it to Ronaldo and ask him to earn his money. Dybala has not really played well since Ronaldo came to the club, we let go of young talent to pay his salary and we are left with a team of old men. What do we expect ? Wake up Mr Agnelli & Elkann…