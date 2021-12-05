Paratici wants to beat Juventus to highly regarded Barcelona ace

Ousmane Dembele looks to be on his way out of Barcelona, and that means Juventus can finally land their long-term transfer target.

The Frenchman has entered the last few months of his current Barca deal and has refused to sign a new one so far.

Although the Spanish club hopes he does that eventually, time is running out on them to convince him to stay.

By next month, he can sign a pre-contract with another club and Juve wants to be his next team.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports they are facing serious competition from Tottenham for his signature.

The report claims the Bianconeri former director, Fabio Paratici, had targeted him when he was in Turin and is now looking to add the former Borussia Dortmund man to Antonio Conte’s squad at Spurs.

Juve FC Says

Dembele is one of the finest attackers in Europe now and he has the quality to thrive at Juve.

The 24-year-old has been injury-prone since he has been at Barca but remains very talented.

If Juve can manage his fitness, they could get some unforgettable performances from him.

If Dembele becomes a free agent, it would be easier for the Bianconeri to land him, but he would cost them good money.

This is because he would have more clubs looking to sign him and can easily join the one that offers him the best financial terms.