Paratici wants to hijack Juventus’ move for Premier League star

September 24, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Fabio Paratici wants to sign Juventus target, Anthony Martial for Tottenham in the next transfer window.

Martial has attracted the attention of Juve in recent months and Paratici was leading the chase for his signature when he was a director of the Bianconeri.

He has since switched allegiance to Tottenham and English reports via Tuttomercatoweb claims he wants Martial for the Lilywhites.

His interest in the Frenchman has pushed Tottenham ahead of Juve in the queue to sign him.

Martial has struggled for a playing time in England this season because of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

His current struggles present Juve with the chance to get their man as they look for more goals in their squad.

However, Spurs are also in the market for new players and they have now made Martial a top target.

At Juve, the Frenchman would play Champions League football and he is almost guaranteed to win trophies.

This could help the Bianconeri beat Tottenham to his signature, but if he prefers to remain in the Premier League, this could make Tottenham the better option for him.

United has a star-studded squad, but it remains unclear if they will sanction a move for him.

