Paratici: ‘We are in talks with Barcelona’

Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici confirmed that the club were in talks with Barcelona for Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic, but ‘both players have to be convinced.’

Reports had suggested that talks were at an advanced stage with Arthur now more open to the idea of a move to Turin and Pjanic having already agreed terms with Barca.

“We have spoken frequently with Barcelona, but at this moment all the teams are playing important games, so we preferred to bypass this period,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

Reports had suggested the clubs were moving with haste to try to keep the transfers on the 2019-20 balance sheet.

“It’s not about June 30, before or after, but about finding an agreement between the various parties, and both players have to be convinced. Therefore, it’s not an issue about dates.”