Paratici: ‘We’re talking to Dybala agent’

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the club are in talks with Paulo Dybala’s agent over a new contract.

The Argentine has reportedly been in talks with the club management over a contract renewal since the start of the year, with a suggestion from the Italian press that talks were progressing and there were no issues over an extension.

Speaking ahead of Juve’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta last night, Paratici confirmed the clubs’ faith in ‘La Joya’.

“We’ve been talking to his agent for a while now, he’s a very important player for us,” Paratici told DAZN.

“We made a very big investment for him. It was a gamble by the club but one we always believed in.

“We even gave him our No 10 shirt. We’ve always had faith in Paulo, we’re sure he will be the future of Juventus.”