Paratici working on reunion with Romero at Spurs

After impressing as a young defender at Genoa, Cristian Romero earned the attention of former Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, who signed him in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth 26 million euros.

The Argentine was immediately sent back to the Grifone where he spent an additional season on loan. However, the Bianconeri allowed the talented center back to slip through their fingers.

In 2020, Romero joined Atalanta on a two-year loan deal for 2 millions, with a buyout clause set at 16 millions. After a stellar campaign, the Orobici will definitely exercise their right to redeem the player sooner rather than later.

The former Genoa man was named as the best defender in Serie A last season, whilst also playing a vital part in Argentina’s triumphant Copa America campaign this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia and The Athletic via Football Italia, Paratici is trying to sign Romero once again, this time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian left his post in Turin after 11 years in charge, and now holds a similar role with the Spurs.

Whilst an agreement is yet to be reached between Atalanta and the North Londoners, talks are still ongoing, and it has been confirmed by Atalanta CEO, Gianluca Percassi.

“Romero is one of the best defenders in Serie A and it’s normal that many clubs are interested in signing him. Atalanta gave him the opportunity to develop and play Champions League football,” said the director.

“Let’s see what happens, if we are to sell players, we must do it in a smart way and offers must match the players’ value.”