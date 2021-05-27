Paratici’s heir at Juventus was wanted by the two Milan clubs

Juventus are set to replicate the same trick. When Giuseppe Marotta left the club in 2018, his former protégé Fabio Paratici was handed a promotion by the management.

With the latter announcing his exit from Turin, it’s Federico Cherubini’s turn to emerge from the backstage and lead the sporting sector of the club.

According to his own LinkedIn page, the newly promoted director has been working at Juventus since June 2012, occupying several roles in the process, whilst slowly making his way to the top.

However, it seems that his work at the club didn’t go unnoticed, as several other Italian teams were very much interested in his services.

According to il Corriere delle Serra via TuttoJuve, Milan, Inter, Udinese and Sassuolo had all thought about appointing Cherubini in various roles.

Nonetheless, the director enjoys the utmost trust of Juventus owner John Elkann, and club president Andrea Agnelli, who considered him as the right man to replace the departed Paratici.

Whilst his predecessor’s tenure was considered to be a controversial one, with the club spending large amounts of money on both transfer fees and player wages, it remains to be seen if the Cherubini will adopt a more cautious approach – especially amidst the current financial difficulties.