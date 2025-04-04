It once appeared almost certain that Fabio Paratici would be appointed as the next sporting director of AC Milan, but that move now seems increasingly likely to fall through. Following his previous tenures at Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, Paratici was identified by the Milan hierarchy as the ideal candidate to lead the club’s sporting strategy going forward.

During his time at Juventus, Paratici was widely credited with building a highly competitive squad and contributing to a sustained period of domestic success. However, his time at Tottenham was significantly shorter and disrupted by external circumstances. His tenure in North London came to an abrupt halt after he was handed a 30-month ban from football-related activities due to his involvement in the Juventus capital gains scandal.

Although the ban is set to expire in July, AC Milan is now having second thoughts about proceeding with his appointment. According to Football Italia, the club has grown increasingly concerned about Paratici’s recent legal entanglements and is considering abandoning their pursuit altogether. Milan are reportedly reluctant to wait until the summer to have their new sporting director in place, particularly as they prepare for a critical transfer window ahead of the new season.

The club’s reservations are understandable given the importance of the role and the timing of the ban’s expiry. With plans to reshape and reinforce the squad in the coming months, Milan are understandably wary of any uncertainty that could hamper their preparations. As such, the possibility of Paratici being sidelined until July has proven to be a significant stumbling block.

For Paratici, the situation will no doubt come as a major disappointment. This development casts further uncertainty over when—and if—he will return to a top executive role in European football. While his talents and experience are not in question, the repercussions of the Juventus case continue to impact his career.

Although it is regrettable that Paratici may miss out on this opportunity, it also serves as a reminder that accountability is essential. His involvement in the capital gains case has had serious professional consequences, and like others implicated in the matter, he must face the results of those actions.